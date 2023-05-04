1
MTN FA Cup semi-final games to be played on May 13 and 14

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has through a communique confirmed the date for the semi-final games of this season’s MTN FA Cup.

In the Ghana FA communique, it said the two semi-final matches will be played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei sports complex

The two games will be played on May 13 and May 14 respectively.

Find more details of the upcoming semi-final games below:

The Ghana Football Association has settled on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14 as dates for the semifinals of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup at Dr. Kwame Kyei sports complex at Abrankese, Kumasi.

Four teams, namely, Dreams FC, Skyy FC, Nsoatreman FC, and King Faisal will fight for a spot in the final scheduled for Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the same venue.

Three Premier League clubs continue to hunt for the title with Skyy FC being the only second-tier side in the semifinals.

