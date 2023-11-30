MTN extends partnership with GFA as FA Cup headline sponsor

MTN FA cup logo

Telecommunications network, MTN, has agreed on a contract extension with Ghana Football Association as the headline sponsor for the domestic league cup.

The GFA, in a statement released on their website, announced that they have agreed a three-year contract extension with MTN.



"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Telecommunications giants, Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) have agreed to extend the long-standing sponsorship relationship for the FA Cup for three (3) more seasons.



"The relationship between the GFA and MTN commenced in the 2010-11 season and was renewed in 2013 and 2017, 2020."



The FA Cup has been a fascinating competition since MTN became the headline sponsor in 2010.

The competition involves 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, and 44 Division Two League clubs.



It has been competitive competition, which sprung many upsets season in and season out. The winner of the MTN FA Cup gains a cash prize, a trophy, and qualification to the CAF Confederations Cup.



EE/EK