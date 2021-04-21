MacDan named U-17 Interclub Champions League Chair

Founder and chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies, Mr Daniel McKorley

Ghanaian business magnate, founder and chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley has been named as Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the newly established U-17 Inter-Club Champions League and Inter-Regional Challenge Cup.

He chairs a nine-member Committee that has been tasked to ensure effective organization of the competitions which will take place across the country in September and October 2021.



Among their responsibilities will be to raise the needed funds to manage the competition, suggest format/competition rules to the Executive Council for approval and the general planning and management of the two juvenile tournaments. The new competition is to unearth talents at the juvenile level.



Here is the full list of members of the committee;



Mr. Daniel McKorley – Chairman



Kudjo Fianoo – Vice Chairman



Michael Fiaduse – Member

Waisu Ali Mohammed – Member



Eugene Jacquaye – Member



Amidu Abdulai – Member



Augustine Arhinful – Member



Sulley Sheriff – Member



Inusah Ahmed – Member