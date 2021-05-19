Maccabi Haifa defender David Acquah eyes Asante Kotoko move in future

Maccabi Haifa youngster, David Acquah in action for his club

Maccabi Haifa youngster, David Acquah has professed his love for Asante Kotoko and says he wants to play for the club in the future.

The defender has come to the limelight in the past year following his outstanding performance particularly for Hapoel Nof Hagalil in the Israeli lower-tier league while on loan.



Opening up on the Ghanaian club he supports, David Acquah has noted that he is a fan of Premier League record-holders Asante Kotoko.



“Kotoko is my beloved club, I support Kotoko, it’s my dream to play for Kotoko in the future,” the defender said in an interview with Original TV.

David Acquah, 20, can also play as a midfielder and is being tipped to become a top player in his position in the next few years.



He has disclosed that he is ready to play for the Ghana U-23 team and will give his all to the Black Meteors when given the chance to play for the side.