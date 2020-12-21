‘Magic’ Johnson shows his smith as Kotoko beat Dreams at Dawu

Johnson Smith, Asante Kotoko interim boss

Asante Kotoko interim boss Johnson Smith got his tenure off to a flyer as his side beat Dreams FC 1-0 at Dawu.

Smith’s status as assistant Coach was only just elevated to Head Coach in the immediate just days ago, following the sacking of Maxwell Konadu after their last defeat to Great Olympics.



The former Karela United gaffer quickly had to ready the side for the encounter with Dreams FC.



The two teams clashed at the Theatre of Dreams with both hoping to bounce back from disappointing defeats in their last games.



However, it was the visitors who secured all points courtesy a first-half strike from left-back Imoro Ibrahim.



Coach Johnson Smith gave goalkeeper Razak Abalora his first start at Kwame Baah’s expense, while Patrick Asmah was moved forward to the left flank with Godfred Asiamah sitting out.



Imoro Ibrahim was handed the role of left-back.



Defender Abdul Ganiyu Ismail also dropped to the bench with Wahab Adams handed a starting role.

Dreams FC Coach Winfred Dormon made some alterations to his team for the Asante Kotoko encounter.



Abdul Jalilu, Emmanuel Ocran and Sulemana Fahadu were handed starts at the expense of Abel Manomey, Amadu Dantani and Solomon Twene.



The game commenced with Dreams FC making their intentions known early.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora was called in to make a save to deny Dreams FC an opener when he blocked the ball with his body in a 1-v-1 situation with Suleman Fahadu.



Kotoko rallied themselves and started to show up in the attack. They eventually broke the deadlock inside 20 minutes courtesy left-back Imoro Ibrahim.



A shot by Patrick Asmah was blocked and Kwame Opoku followed up with a volley from the rebound. The ball was eventually cleared but fell for Ibrahim on the edge of the penalty box.



The full-back executed a shot with precision finding the top right corner to make it 1-0.

Kotoko fought off subsequent advances from Dreams FC and went into the break with the advantage.



Both sides remained unchanged back from recess as Dreams pushed for an equalizer while Kotoko held on to their lead.



After several huffing and puffing from the home side, the away side held on for the win; their second so far this season.



The Porcupine Warriors with this victory climb up the ladder; moving on to 7th on the league log albeit briefly based on other results. They have 8 points from 5 games with a game in hand.



Dreams FC suffer their second consecutive loss and slip to 15th on the log with 5 points.



DREAMS FC XI:



Godfred Amoah (GK), Ibrahim Issah, Maxwell Arthur, Abdulai Massaudu, Emmanuel Ocran, Michael Agbekpornu (Cpt.), Abdul Jalilu, Abdulai Ibrahim, Sulemana Fahadu, Victor Oduro, Agyenim Boateng

SUBS: Solomon Twene, Precious Boah, Clement Abdul Latif, Abel Manomey, Amadu Dantani, Solomon Agbesi (GK), Peter Sarkodie (GK)



SUBSTITUTIONS:



58? Mohammed Suleman on for Suleiman Fahadu



67? Boah Percious on for Agyenim Boateng Mensah



77? Amadu Dantani for Ocran Emmanuel



ASANTE KOTOKO XI:



Razak Abalora (GK), Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Adom Frimpong, Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Gyamfi (Cpt.), Patrick Asmah, Kwame Opoku, William Opoku Mensah

SUBS: Kwame Baah (GK), Mubarik Yussif, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Sulley Ali Muniru, Abdul Ganiyu, Samuel Frimpong, Godfred Asiamah



SUBSTITUTIONS:



85? Samuel Frimpong on for Emmanuel Gyamfi