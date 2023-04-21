Maguire 'vindicates' Adongo after providing assist in Man Utd's 3-0 Europa loss

Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire, was up in the trends on Thursday evening after the English side lost 3 - 0 in the second-leg of their Europa Cup fixture against Sevilla.

Maguire gave a bad pass which was intercepted by an opponent who slotted home the first goal of the hosts.



The assist had people on especially Twitter circulating a video of Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo in which he compares Maguire to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Adongo is heard saying in the shared videos: "There was a player in England called Maguire, who was playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, he is a defender.



"He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere, that he was seen as the best defender in the world.



"Manchester United went and bought him, he became the biggest threat at the heart of the Manchester defense, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when even the opponents fail to score, Maguire will score for them."



The videos were being shared as an apt forecast of what Maguire did against Sevilla with most tweeters saying the MP was actually right.



First leg own goal

Maguire trended after the first-leg of the tie on April 13 when he scored an own goal in their UEFA Europa League fixture at Old Trafford.



His injury time goal meant that the Spanish side, Sevilla, got a point after going two goals down. They secured the point with two late goals from the visitors.



The first politician to explain who Maguire is and got 10 out of 10???????????? pic.twitter.com/cPzO7yX4qB — Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) April 20, 2023

This man nailed it..Harry Maguire is a terrible defender. pic.twitter.com/Hx30otkcon — Double Wallet (@bamfayo) April 20, 2023

Ghanaian MP gives the Harry Maguire Paradox ???????? pic.twitter.com/SdkjL4qnRP — The Badge Sports (@ForTheBadge) April 21, 2023

