Sports News

Mahatma Otoo part ways with Turkish side Bandirmaspor

Former Hearts of Oak player, Mahatma Otoo

Ghanaian striker Mahatma Otoo has left newly-promoted Turkish Supaliga 2 side Bandirmaspor just three weeks after signing for the club.

Otoo joined the Bal?kesir Province club as a free agent earlier this month following the expiration of his contract at fellow Turkish side Balikerispor.



The 28-year-old begun pre-season with his new club days after putting pen to paper with the hope of firing them into the top-tier in the coming season.



However, reports from local portal Kickgh.com claim that the former Hearts of Oak captain has mutually parted ways with the club due to family issues.



The former Ghana youth hitman netted one goal with two assists in his 27 game outings for Balikerispor last season.



He previously featured for St. Mirren, Hearts of Oak, ES Tunis, Sogndal, Ümraniyespor. Ghanaian striker Mahatma Otoo has left newly-promoted Turkish Supaliga 2 side Bandirmaspor just three weeks after signing for the club.

Otoo joined the Bal?kesir Province club as a free agent earlier this month following the expiration of his contract at fellow Turkish side Balikerispor.



The 28-year-old begun pre-season with his new club days after putting pen to paper with the hope of firing them into the top-tier in the coming season.



However, reports from local portal Kickgh.com claim that the former Hearts of Oak captain has mutually parted ways with the club due to family issues.



The former Ghana youth hitman netted one goal with two assists in his 27 game outings for Balikerispor last season.



He previously featured for St. Mirren, Hearts of Oak, ES Tunis, Sogndal, Ümraniyespor.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.