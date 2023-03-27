0
Mahatma Otoo’s father passes away

The Late Nathaniel Otoo.jpeg The late Nathaniel Otoo

Mon, 27 Mar 2023

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Mahatma Otoo, has lost his father, Mr Nathaniel Otoo.

The late Nathaniel Otoo died on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after battling a short illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He died at the age of 64.

Mr Nathaniel Otoo worked at Fan Milk Ghana Limited and was on retirement.

Mahatma Otoo is one of the three children of his late father.

Mahatma Otoo who once played for Ghana’s under-20 side, the Black Satellites was one of the children of the late Nathaniel Otoo.

Mahatma Otoo who is currently 29-year-old plays for Balikesirspor in the Turkish lower tier.

He formerly played for Accra Hearts of Oak, Sporting Mirren, ES Tunis and Sogndal.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
