Mahatma Otoo scores match winner for Balikesirspor against Umraniyespor

Ghanaian striker Mahatma Otoo scored a match-winner for Balikesirspor in their 1-2 away victory against Umraniyespor in the Turkish Division One on Saturday.

Otoo climbed off the bench in the 4th minute to seal all three points for his side as they moved to 14th on the league table with 29 points after 27 games played.



Atakan Uner bagged the opener for Umraniyespor in the 39th minute of the game but Muhammed Enes Durmus equalised for Balikesirspor just before the end of the first half.

After the recess, Otoo replaced Hasan Ozkan and made an instant impact to the side. His hard work was rewarded when he scored the winner in the 87th minute to give his side the maximum points.



The former Hearts of Oak forward has now scored three goals and provided one assist in 18 matches for Balikesirspor so far this season