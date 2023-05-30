Maiden African Youth Cup held in Accra

Some club representatives, scouts, and player intermediaries at the maiden African Youth Cup

Source: Joel Acheampong, Contributor

It was the dawning of a new era bringing experts who can identify players on the continent in the 1st edition of the African Youth Cup brought to the gateway to Africa, Ghana.

Organizers of the event, Africa Agent Alliance Group assembled the world’s best professional football club representatives, scouts, player intermediaries and coaches for the 4-day tourney.



Young and natural talents within the ages of 16 to 21 from the length and breadth of Ghana and some neighbouring countries showed up to exhibit their skills on an international stage.



Notable clubs that develop young talents in the country such as Cheetah FC, Koforidua Suhyen SC, Goldcoast FC, Amanfrom and all participated in the justify your inclusion exercise.



Legends that blazed the trail of football on the continent such as Anthony Baffoe, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah, Sulley Ali Muntari, Stephen Appiah, Samuel Inkoom and Minuru Muntari all graced the event to add their presence as a toast of inspiration for the upcoming generation.



The various teams were taken through a carefully designed structure to identify which talent was ready for the world market as they were keenly observed by the scouts and representatives from the European teams present - from Belgium, Germany, Norway, Belgium and Azerbaijan

A select side on the final day of the programme locked horns with Rising Star FC a division 2 side in the country at the Accra sports stadium which saw the African youth cup select side winning by 4 goals.



Some organizers and scouts paid a call on the secretary general of the Professional Football Association of Ghana Tony Baffoe at his office to appreciate his unflinching support for the event.



The brainchild of the Professional Football Association of Ghana, African football legend, and German club football history maker being the first Ghanaian expatriate player to play for the Ghana National team, Mr Anthony Baffoe gave an expose’ of the association to the scouts and also showed them round the office.







The PFAG aims to build a strong relationship among professional footballers, sustaining and protecting their interests and providing them with skills after their football careers end.

The PFAG also aims to provide a platform to build partnerships among all sectors of the football community to ensure that all stakeholders act in unison in the interest of professional footballers and in improving the lives of footballers, leading to the development of sport in Ghana.







Both Organizers of the event Africa Agent Alliance Group and the scouts of the first edition of the African Youth Cup held a debriefing to ascertain the outcome of the upcoming tournament to be held in an African country yet to be named.