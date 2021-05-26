Maintain Felix Annan in match against Aduana Stars - Abukari Damba to Kotoko

• Felix Annan made his first 2021 appearance for Asante Kotoko against WAFA on matchday 26

•Razak Abalora was dropped from Asante Kotoko's matchday squad against WAFA



• The Porcupines have gone two weeks with a win in the league



Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abukari Damba, has advised the technical bench of Asante Kotoko to maintain goalkeeper Felix Annan in their next Ghana Premier League game.



The Porcupine Warriors will play away against Aduana Stars at the Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II stadium in Dormaa on Saturday, May 29, 2021, for the matchday 27 fixture.



Felix Annan started Asante Kotoko's matchday 26 game against WAFA ahead of regular goalkeeper Razak Abalora who was dropped against from the matchday squad.

And according to Abukari Damba, Abalora will need time to rest and recover from the basic errors he was committing while in the post for the Porcupine hence the need to maintain Felix Annan against Aduana Stars.



"All the three (Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, and Razak Abalora) are capable goalkeepers who can do the job on any day but situations and circumstances determine the goalkeeper you will use at a particular point in time so you need to ask yourself why Abalora was dropped against WAFA."



"I think he was not dropped because he is a bad goalkeeper but because he has been committing basic errors in the past and that warranted the decision to drop him so he can rest and come back stronger. Though Felix Annan conceded in the game against WAFA, his performance on the day was very satisfactory so in my opinion, they need to continue to use him in the second game," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Asante Kotoko sits second on the Premier League table ahead of the matchday 27 games.



