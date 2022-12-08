2
Maintain current Black Stars team - Sulley Muntari to Ghana FA

Sulley Muntari Black Stars121212 Ghana legend Sulley Ali Muntari at Black Stars camp

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Sulley Ali Muntari has urged the domestic football governing body (GFA) to maintain the current Black Stars team following the World Cup exit.

The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.

But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.

Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Speaking to 3Sports, the former Inter and AC Milan star entreated the Ghana FA to ensure the current Black Stars team is maintained if the four-time African Champions are to make an impact in the subsequent tournaments.

“I can’t wait to see these kids progress not now, in future. Like hold them together, I am one but, of course, I am going to talk to the management, coaches, and probably the President, you don’t dismantle this team”

“Whatever happens here, you still hold these kids because they are very young. You don’t change most of them, just a little maybe one or two then you just polish them. Let's say 8-9 players should be the base for the future of the national team. Eight players should be like the foundation of the Black Stars” he said.

The Black Stars will now shift attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set to begin in earnest.

The four-time African champions sit top of Group D with four points from the first two games of the qualifiers.

Source: footballghana.com
