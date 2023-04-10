0
Menu
Sports

Majeed Ashimeru impresses in Anderlecht's draw against Westerlo

Majeed Ashimeru W Majeed Ashimeru in blue

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru delivered an impressive performance for RSC Anderlecht in their 0-0 draw against Westerlo in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The former West African Football Academy (WAFA) SC graduate played the full 90 minutes of the match and displayed his skills, making crucial contributions to his team's performance.

Ashimeru's performance statistics were equally impressive, with 78 touches, 47 successful passes, 7 ground duels won, 3 successful dribbles, 3 fouls won, 3 shots, 2/2 long balls completed, 1/1 tackles won, and 1 chance created.

The Black Stars player has been one of Anderlecht's most important players this season, making 26 appearances in the league so far and contributing two goals and three assists.

Anderlecht's draw against Westerlo leaves them ninth on the league table as they continue to push for a Europa League spot.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: