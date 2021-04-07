Majeed Ashimeru named in Belgian Jupilar Pro League ToTW

Majeed Ashimeru

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been included in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League Team of the Week after his outstanding display for RSC Anderlecht in the win against Royal Antwerp on Monday.

The Purple and White lads were ruthless against Antwerp as they beat them 4-1 at their own backyard on Monday.



Ashimeru fetched the opener at the Bosuilstadion in the 52nd minute after connecting a pass from Lukas Nmecha.



Michael Murillo added a second goal 10 minutes later before Anouar Ait El Hadj increasing the advantage in the 77th minute.



Yari Verschaeren completed the drubbing with a fine strike six minutes from full-time.

Unibet, who are one of the top sponsors of the Belgian top-flight, have included the 23-year-old in their Team of the Week.



Ashimeru joined Anderlecht in January on loan from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg until the end of the season.



He has so far made four appearances for Anderlecht in all competitions scoring twice in the process.