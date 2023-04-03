0
Menu
Sports

Majeed Ashimeru named in Belgium Pro League team of the week

Majeed Ashimeru1 610x400.png Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been named in Sofascore's Belgium Pro League team of the week for his outstanding performance against KAS Eupen on Sunday afternoon.

The first chance in the game fell to The Pandas. A low cross from Konan N'Dri found Djeidi Gassama, but Bart Verbruggen was in the way. Sporting did not manage to create a lot in the opening minutes, despite a lot of possession.

At the end of the first half, Benito Raman came close to opening the score on two occasions. His fine finish on a cross from Anders Dryer, was disallowed for offside. A second attempt ended up in the hands of the Eupen goalkeeper. 0-0, a logical score at the break.

In the second half, Sporting quickly took the lead. The early substitute Kristian Arnstad delivered a fine free kick which went down as the assist for the headed goal by Benito Raman. Eupen goalkeeper Moser had to be alert again on a nicely curled shot by Kristian Arnstad. In the last quarter of the game, Boris Lambert's header hit the post. Gary Magnée and Smail Prevljak missed the target in the closing minutes. But the Mauves eventually drew the longer straw. They took the three points back to Neerpede.

Majeed Ashirmeru was substituted in the 77th minute. He made two key passes, 73 touches, completed three long balls, one shot off target, 90% pass accuracy, three dribbles completed, one interception, and seven tackles.

Black Stars goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen was an unused substitute for KAS Eupen.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: