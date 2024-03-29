Majeed Ashimeru recovers from injury, set for Anderlecht's Champions' playoffs opener

RSC Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

RSC Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been declared fit and ready for selection ahead of the club's Champions' Playoffs opener against Antwerp on Saturday.

Ashimeru came through last Thursday's practice match against Zulte Waregem unscathed, much to the delight of the Anderlecht faithful.



Ashimeru, who was part of Ghana's Black Stars squad at the last AFCON in Ivory Coast, had been sidelined for the past two months with an injury sustained during the tournament. The midfielder's return to fitness is a timely boost for Anderlecht, who will be looking to make a strong start in the Champions Playoffs.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Fan Council, Anderlecht coach Jesper Fredberg confirmed that both Francis Amuzu and Ashimeru would be part of the team's core from the first match.



With Ashimeru and Amuzu back in contention, Anderlecht will be hoping to hit the ground running in the Champions' Playoffs and make a push for the Belgian title.