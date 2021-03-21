Majeed Ashimeru returns to Anderlecht squad for Zulte-Waregem clash

Majeed Ashimeru returns to training

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been reinstated in the Anderlecht squad for their Belgian Jupiler League clash against Zulte-Waregem on Sunday, 21 March 2021.

The 25-year-old made his league debut last month but had to be withdrawn from the squad due to health reasons.



Ashimeru was said to be suffering from the post-effects of covid.



Head coach Vincent Kompany is now convinced about his fitness level and has included him in the 21-man squad.

Ashimeru, on-loan from Red Bull Salzburg, scored on his debut in the Belgian Cup.



Anderlecht squad: Wellenreuther, Verbruggen, Hahn, Murillo, Sardella, Miazga, Kana, Lissens, Mykhaylichenko, Cullen, Sambi Lokonga, Trebel, Ashimeru, Ait El Hadj, Verschaeren, Amuzu, Bruun Larsen, Mukairu, Nmecha, Diaby, Dauda.