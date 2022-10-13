0
Majeed Ashimeru ruled out of Anderlecht 's game against West Ham due to sickness

Majeed Ashimeru1 610x400.png Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has been ruled out of Anderlecht's game against West Ham United on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the UEFA Conference League.

Unfortunately for the Mauves, there is one member who is missing from the group as they make the trip to London.

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was ill and unable to travel.

The Belgian club is second in group B with four points after three games in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

West Ham beat Anderlecht 1-0 in Belgium on October 6, 2022. Italian attacker Gianluca Scamacca coming on as a substitute scored for the Hammers in the 79th minute.

Majeed Ashimeru played in the encounter and was substituted in the 65th minute. Winger Francis Amuzu also started and was substituted in the 46th minute.

Ashimeru has played three games in the Uefa Europa Conference League this season. He has also made six appearances in the Belgian League, scored two goals, and assisted one.

