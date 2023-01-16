Majeed Ashimeru’s Anderlecht hold Denis Odoi’s Club Brugge

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru put on a solid performance for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against Club Brugge on Sunday.

The 25-year-old played 89 minutes in the match, making 61 touches and completing 44 out of 52 passes.



He also won all of his tackles (2) and 5 out of 6 ground duels. Ashimeru was fouled three times and made two final third passes, as well as creating one chance for his team.



The match took place at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Belgium and was part of the Jupiler Pro League round 20.



Casper Nielsen scored the opener for Brugge in the 68th minute, but Anderlecht managed to level the score in the 79th minute with an own goal from Brendon Mechele.



Despite the draw, Club Brugge remained in fourth place with 35 points, while Anderlecht are in 11th place with 24 points.

Ashimeru has been a regular starter for Anderlecht this season, making 13 appearances and scoring two goals.



Ashimeru's ability to control possession and win tackles proved to be valuable for the team.



Francis Amuzu played the full throttle for Anderlecht.



Compatriot Denis Odoi started for Club Brugge and played the full compliment of the game. Odoi’s teammate, Kamal Sowah was an 81st minute substitute.