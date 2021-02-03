Majeed Ashimeru set for Anderlecht debut after being named squad for Belgian Cup clash

Midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru trained with Anderlecht for the first time on Tuesday, 2 February ahead of his debut on Wednesday in the Belgian Cup.

The Ghana international midfielder completed his loan move from Red Bull Salzburg on 13 January, 2021 but was deemed unfit to feature for his new club.



Ahead of their Cup match against RFC Liege, the 22-year-old has been named in Anderlecht squad.



Ashimeru was signed by Vincent Kompany's side as replacement for Percy Tau who was recalled by his parent club Brighton Hove & Albion.

He made nine league appearances during the first half of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga.



