Majeed Ashimeru shares his excitement after Anderlecht's win against Silkeborg

Majeed Ashimeru Ghana Midfielder .jpeg Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru is ecstatic as his club RSC Anderlecht advanced in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

Ashimeru played 82 minutes of football as RSC Anderlecht defeated Silkeborg 2-0 away in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

This season, the former West African Football Academy (WAFA) SC midfielder has two goals and two assists for the Belgium Jupiler Pro League club.

In the Uefa Conference League, this season Ashimeru made five appearances for RSC Anderlecht.

Majeed Ashimeru was included in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup. The Mundial will kick off on November 20th and end on December 18th.

Ghana will play an international friendly game against Switzerland before flying to Doha, Qatar. The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Ghana will play its first game at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th.

WATCH TWI NEWS
