Majeed Ashimeru sparkles on Anderlecht debut as he scores five minutes coming on as sub

Majeed Ashimeru shoots to score on his Anderlecht debut

Majeed Ashimeru scored after just five minutes on the pitch on his Anderlecht debut on Wednesday night in the Belgian Cup.

The on-loan playmaker was introduced after 62 minutes when he replaced Jacob Bruun Larsen in their round of 32 clash at RFC Liege.



In the 67th minute, the talented youngster found himself on the scoresheet to double Anderlecht's advantage.



Paul Mukairu gave Vincent Kompany's side the lead in the 29th minute.

Ashimeru has had his debut delayed since completing his second half of the season switch from Red Bull Salzburg.



His display should buy him a slot in the matchday squad for Sunday's Jupiler League clash against Genk.