Majeed Ashimeru still not ready for Anderlecht debut - Report

Anderlecth midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany believes new signing Majeed Ashimeru is not ready to make his debut.

The 22-year-old sealed his loan move from Red Bull Salzburg on 13 January 2021 but he is yet to feature for his club.



Ahead of Sunday's game against KAA Gent, Kompany has revealed the Ghana international needs more time to regain full fitness.

''The match against AA Gent is also too early for Ashimeru,'' a club source told reporters.



Ashimeru made nine league appearances during the first half of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga.