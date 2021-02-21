Majeed Ashimeru tastes home defeat with Anderlecht on Belgian Jupiler League debut

Ashimeru in action for his club

Majeed Ashimeru was handed a start on his Belgian Jupiler League debut on Sunday as Anderlecht slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Kortrijk.

The on-loan midfielder played was replaced after the break by Anouar Ait El Hadj at the Lotto Park.



He had made 16 accurate passes with a pass success of 76%.



Ashimeru was making his second appearance for the home team after scoring on his debut in the Belgian Cup.

Anderlecht were unlucky to end the first half goalless after conceding in added-on time courtesy Trent Lucas Sainsbury.



Kortrijk scored the assurance goal in the 74th minute through Zinho Gano.



Anderlecht are in fifth place on the table after 28 matches and 12 points behinds the leaders Club Brugge.