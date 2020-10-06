Majeed Ashimeru to spend on charity on his birthday

Ghanaian player, Majeed Ashimeru

Redbull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has pledged to spend on charity on his birthday which falls on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The former WAFA midfielder has vowed to spend GHS300 on 40 poor and needy people as a form of gratitude to the Almighty Allah for his life.



Ashimeru made this known on his official Twitter handle on Monday, October 5, 2020.



“In these perilous times, Allah has shown his favour on me. I will be a year older on the 10th. In relation to that, I would humbly wish to give back to Society especially those in need of it. GHC300 would be distributed to 40 people who truly and genuinely need it.



“In order not to give the money to the ‘wrong’ people, please DM me stating why I should credit your account with the said amount. It could be a friend or family,” he added.

The footballer will also be sharing some food items to prisoners as part of his charity campaign on his birthday.



Ashimeru has been doing a lot of charity works in recent times, recently donating bags of rice, soft drinks, and cooking oil to the orphanage during the Covid-19 lockdown.



He also made a donation to the Madina Orphanage before he left for Austria to begin his second spell with RedBull Salzburg.