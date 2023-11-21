Majeed Ashimeru to start: Ghana's probable lineup to face Comoros

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton, could make a few changes in his lineup to face Comoros today, November 21, 2023.

Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey are set to miss the game after both players suffered significant injuries.



Amartey has been ruled out after he sustained a hamstring injury during the win over Madagascar, while Kudus had back pain during the team's final training and will have to pass a late fitness test to be ready.



Ernest Nuamah and Kasim Adams are favourites to replace Kudus and Amartey, respectively, in the lineup.



Also, Denis Odoi and Majeed Ashimeru, who started from the bench the last time out, could be handed a start today, replacing Alidu Seidu and Edmund Addo.



Despite the four expected changes, Chris Hughton would stick with a fluid attack, starting both Inaki Williams and Semenyo to get two wins out of two games in the qualifiers.

A win for either side will send them to the top of the Group after Mali shared the spoils with the Central African Republic.



The game is set to at 16:00 GMT at the Stade de Moroni.



Ghana's probable lineup in full



Richard Ofori



Denis Odoi

Gideon Mensah



Nicholas Opoku



Kasim Adams



Baba Idrisu



Abdul Samed Salis

Ernest Nuamah



Jordan Ayew



Antoine Semenyo



Inaki Williams



EE/OGB





