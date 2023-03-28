Majeed Ashimeru vindicates Asamoah Gyan after stellar performance in Angola clash

Ashimeru earned his first Black Stars duty as a substitute in the return leg against Angola

Midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru put up a fine display for Ghana on Monday evening in the clash against Angola.

In the Group E match of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the RSC Anderlecht man missed out on a starting role.



However, in the second half when the Black Stars were down by a goal to nil, head coach Chris Hughton introduced Majeed Ashimeru in the 71st minute to replace midfielder Edmund Addo.



Ashimeru made an immediate impact and played some fine football.



He was involved a minute late when Osman Bukari equalised to restore parity for the Black Stars.

In the remainder of the match, Majeed Ashimeru showed why he deserves a place in the Black Stars squad.



His passes and reading of the game came in handy for Ghana to secure a 1-1 draw at full-time.



His performance today may have just vindicated Asamoah Gyan who was unhappy last year when Majeed Ashimeru was excluded from the World Cup squad.



