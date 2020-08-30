Sports News

Majeed Waris draws blank as Strasbourg suffer second straight defeat in Ligue 1

Black Stars striker, Majeed Waris

Black Stars attacker, Abdul Majeed Waris drew a blank in the French Ligue 1 for the second game running and it proved costly as Strasbourg were beaten again.

Strasbourg suffered a 2-0 home defeat to OGC Nice on Saturday night. Their second defeat in the two weeks old 2020-21 season.



Waris, just like last week, made a substitute appearance for Strasbourg. He was brought on in the 46th minute with Strasbourg trailing 1-0.



He, however, could not make an impact as Nice added the second to claim deserved three points.

Strasbourg will be hoping to improve in their subsequent games to avoid being relegated at the end of the campaign.



Waris joined Strasbourg on a permanent deal this summer from Porto after impressing on loan last season.



He scored two goals and provided one assist in seven games, having joined them in January before the season was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

