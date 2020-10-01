Majeed Waris remains doubtful for Strasbourg's clash against Lille

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris could miss Racing Club de Strasbourg's home game against Lille on Sunday October, 4 in the French Ligue I after picking a knock in the last weekend's defeat to AS Monaco.

The 29-year-old forward was excused from Wednesday's training after he suffered a contracture in his right quadriceps.



The medical team of Strasbourg is yet to make a decision on his injury, but it looks like he might miss the game against Lille.

Waris was replaced by Dimitri Lienarard after the break in their 3-2 defeat to Monaco last Sunday.



The pacy and powerful forward is yet to open his account for the season after four games.