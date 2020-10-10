Majeed Waris sustains injury at French side RC Strasbourg

Ghana striker Majeed Waris is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking a thigh injury at French side RC Strasbourg.
Waris is yet to explode at the Alsace-based club since extending his loan stint with the club this summer.
The 29-year-old would have to wait a little longer before hitting his stride for the club after sustaining an injury in the 3-2 loss against AS Monaco a fortnight ago.
Waris was taken off at half time after feeling a slight stretch in his right quadriceps.
He consequently missed last weekend's 3-0 home defeat against LOSC Lille and reports suggest he could still be out when Thierry Laurey's men take on Olympique Lyon next week.
The striker is however expected to return to action when Strasbourg engage Stade Brestois the following weekend.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Defender Nicholas Opoku picks up injury in Ghana defeat against Mali
- Abraham Frimpong braces himself for mouthwatering UCL clashes against Ronaldo, Messi
- Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori nears Orlando Pirates switch
- I’m disciplined; not arrogant - Kwabena Owusu insists
- Thomas Partey is capable of winning Africa Player of the Year award – Oti Akenteng
- Read all related articles