Majority chief whip ropes Ivory Coast's AFCON triumph into justification of Bawumia's 'driver-mate' analogy

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Members of the New Patriotic Party continue to clutch at every possible straw to defend the ‘driver-mate’ analogy postulated by the presidential candidate of the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at his maiden economic address as the party’s leader.

The latest point of justification for the NPP members is the triumph of Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ivory Coast was led to their third AFCON triumph by former midfielder, Emerse Fae who until their third game was the assistant coach.



Under the guidance of Emerse Fae, Ivory Coast who were nearly knocked out of the group stage, went all the way to win the cup, beating Senegal, Mali and Congo on their way to the final.



In the final played on Sunday, February 11, 2024, Ivory Coast came from a goal behind to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 at the at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.



The NPP, led by the majority chief whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh drew inspiration from the Emerse Fae conquest.

Per the content of a post shared on his social media pages, Annoh-Dompreh argued that just as Emerse Fae was able to change the course of the Ivorian team after being handed the head coach role, so will Bawumia alter the course of Ghana’s economy should he be given a chance by Ghanaian.



Essentially, Annoh-Dompreh and his NPP cohorts are saying that if Bawumia is given the nod as president of the country, he will be able to lead the country to economic success.



