Make Africa your next football home - Dr Kofi Amoah to Messi

Dr. Kofi Amoah was the President of GFA's Normalization Committee

Astute Ghanaian businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah has asked Argentine football legend Lionel Messi to consider playing in Africa.

In his view, Messi’s arrival on the continent will do his reputation a lot of good as many of the player’s fans are on this continent.



Dr. Amoah expressed this thought on his twitter feed on Thursday morning and was welcomed by raucous replies from football fans across the country.



Messi’s name has been on the lips of many football fans in the past few days over a recent talk of wanting to leave Barcelona.

A decision that was taken after Barcelona lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter final.



Messi has been an integral figure at Barcelona – winning four Champions League trophies, six Ballon d’or trophies and a ten time La Liga champion.

