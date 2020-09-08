Sports News

Make Asante Kotoko economically viable – Ex-President Kufuor tells CEO

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Ex-Ghana President, John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Asante Kotoko SC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, to make the club economically viable.

Amponsah paid the ex-President a courtesy visit on Tuesday to afford him the opportunity to gather some experience and useful advice from the past chairmen of the club.



John Agyekum Kufuor was the board chairman of Asante Kotoko from 1988 to 1991.



The former President believes that the Porcupine Warriors' development depends on managing the affairs of the club scientifically and financially resourceful.







Amponsah's visit forms part of his engagement tour following his appointment as the CEO of the Ghanaian giants.

Ex-President Kufuor reiterated the need for the commercialisation of the club.



Amponsah was unveiled in August 2020 and has been tasked to make Asante Kotoko a corporate entity.



The CEO has already held meetings with former Chairman and Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, known in private life as Sylvester Asare Owusu.



He also met former Executive Chairman and current Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong.

