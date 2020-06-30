Sports News

'Make Kotoko stable and introduce professionalism' - Otumfuo tells new Board

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Life Patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has tasked the new Board of Directors of the club to provide stability and professionalism in their administration to ensure the club regains its glory.

The Life Patron ask asked the new board to equip the club with technology and skills appropriate for the modern development of the club.



In a press statement from Manhyia Palace signed by Mr. Kofi Badu Chief of Staff, it said: "His Majesty Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has constituted a new board of Directors for Asante Kotoko SC and charged it with an ambitious task to rebuild the Asante Kotoko brand not only for its performance on the sporting field but as a viable economic entity".



It said the appointment of three new Board members follows an inquiry into the operations of the club by a three-member committee which was chaired by Professor Lydia Nkansah.



The Professor Lydia Nkansah led committee has also been tasked to advise on possible institutional representation as part of a proposal for institutional reforms.

The statement also mentioned Asantehene's gratitude to all members who agreed to lend their expertise and corporate clout to the Board.



The three new members are Mr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ringworld Group, Mr. James Brown, CEO of Joshob Construction, and Mr. Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, Managing Director of Lexta Ghana Limited.



This trio would join the Dr. Kwame Kyei-led board which includes Mr. Jude Arthur, Mr. Kwadwo Boateng, Mr. Kwasi Osei-Ofori, Alhaji Abu Lamin, Mr. Kwamina Mensah, Mr. Joseph Adu, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Baffour Kwame Kusi.

