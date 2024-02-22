Make the sports fraternity proud – Sammi Awuku tells Asamoah Gyan

NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku

A member of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Sammi Awuku, has urged Asamoah Gyan to make the sports fraternity proud after he earned a spot as a member of the committee drafting the New Patriotic Party’s manifesto for the 2024 elections.

Asamoah Gyan was named as a member of the manifesto committee for Dr Bawumia’s presidential bid on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



As the chair of the youth and sports sub-committee, Gyan has been tasked with using his expertise to generate ideas and plans for sports development and the growth of the Ghanaian youth.



In a post on social media, Sammi Awuku urged Gyan to bring his ideas, network, and experience to bear on the committee and make a compelling case for why more sports personalities deserve seats at the highest level of decision-making in the country.

“Congrats Baby Jet. Make the sports fraternity proud. Come on board with your ideas, network and experience,” Sammi Awuku wrote on Facebook.



Sammi Awuku’s post was accompanied by a picture of Asamoah Gyan with the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



JNA/EK