Malachi Boateng scores for Queens Park FC agaisnt Greenock Morton

Malachi Boateng played full throttle for Queens Park FC

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Malachi Boateng scored in Queens Park FC's 2-1 defeat to Greenock Morton on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts kicked off and forced a corner after only 20 seconds with Calum Ferrie dropping on the loose ball after the flag kick had been crossed over to the back post and hit off a group of players.



George Oakley, a dangerous player for Greenock, came up in the box after five minutes and chested down a cross as the ball was going away from the striker before he could shoot for a goal. The Spiders sprinted to the opposite end, where Connor Shields opened up room for a shot, but it was stopped by Brian Schwake before it could even threaten it.



Queens Park FC took the lead on 32 minutes with a superb curling effort from Malachi Boateng.

Ninety seconds from the break Quitongo cut inside Marcel Oakley on the right and darted towards Ferrie’s goal before crashing to the turf with Gillespie sending the resultant penalty out of goalkeeper Ferrie’s reach.



In the 64th minute, Robbie Crawford skillfully lifted a shot over goalkeeper Ferrie after Oakley had edged out Fox in the race for a bouncing ball 40 yards out. This gave Greenock Morton the lead.



