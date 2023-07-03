Maleace Asamoah joins League One side Fleetwood Town

Maleace Asamoah

English League One side Fleetwood has announced the signing of Maleace Asamoah in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The right winger, who has drawn interest from teams throughout the nation, has chosen to sign a one-year contract with the club having the option for an additional year.



The son of striker Derek Asamoah, Asamoah recently played for Super League clubs Kalamata and Olympiacos Volos in Greece, but he returned to play for New Salamis with his father.

This week, the 20-year-old will meet his new teammates before joining Matthew Lawlor's Development Squad as they resume preseason training at Poolfoot Farm ahead of the upcoming season.



Derek Asamoah made his international debut for Ghana in friendlies against Japan and South Korea in October 2006. He then made three more appearances for Ghana in an effort to earn a spot in Milovan Rajevac's team for the 2010 African Cup of Nations and the World Cup.