Malik Abubakari heads in winner as ŠK Slovan Bratislava beat DAC 1904

Malik Abubakari 1 Malik Abubakari celebrates

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari scored the decisive goal in ŠK Slovan Bratislava's 2-1 victory over DAC 1904 in the Slovakian Superliga on Sunday.

The game started in a frenetic pace, with both sides creating chances in the opening minutes. However, it was Zsolt Kalmár who broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 64th minute.

But ŠK Slovan Bratislava responded quickly as Alekandar Čakvetadze headed in the equalizer just a minute later.

In the 69th minute, ŠK Slovan Bratislava took the lead through Malik Abubakari's powerful header from Jurij Medvedev's cross on the right side of the box.

The 22-year-old’s goal proved to be the winner as the home side held on to secure all three points.

With this goal, Abubakari has now scored two goals in nine league appearances for ŠK Slovan Bratislava this season.

The win keeps them in second place on the Slovakian Superliga table, four points behind leaders Slovan Bratislava.

