‘Mallam’ Yahaya Mohammed predicts doom for Asante Kotoko ahead of Accra showdown

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed, has predicted doom for Asante Kotoko ahead of their Ghana Premier League showdown in Accra.

The two teams clash at the Accra Sports Stadium for this Match Week 10 encounter.



Matches between the two are often closely fought encounters with a certain difficulty in predicting which side emerges conqueror over the other.



Asante Kotoko is in a rich vein of form under interim boss Johnson Smith, with the former Karela gaffer going unbeaten so far in 5 league matches.



For Aduana Stars, they have had a patchy run not befitting of a title contender.



They have however worked around their form and are beginning to look like their former self.

Yahaya Mohammed has acknowledged their challenges but believes Aduana Stars are currently making steady progress in climbing out of their challenging beginning to the season.



“We had difficulties at the start due to issues with the contracts of some of the players. Gradually we are getting back on top,” he told Wontumi TV.



According to Yahaya Mohammed, games against Asante Kotoko or Hearts are always tricky ones that require special preparation.



“Matches against the likes of Hearts and Kotoko are always of high profile nature. Your preparation should be very high because all eyes will be on that match,” he said.



“We are not going in to lose. Our worst will be a draw. Don’t be surprised when we record our first away win this season. This will be our first away win against Kotoko,” Yahaya Mohammed boldly declared.