Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Pearl Pia Ladies 1-1 Dreamz Ladies

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Pearl Pia Ladies blew the chance to go top of the Northern Zone League Standings after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dreamz Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, February 24 2023.

The Pearls were hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Prisons Ladies.

Dreamz went into the game boosted by the fact that they hadn’t lost in their last 5 games- 2 wins and 3 draws.

The visitors took the lead through Stella Nyamekye in the 18th minute and the score line remained the same at half time.

After the break, Bugre Memuna netted the equalizer for The Pearls on 58 minutes to avert a third consecutive defeat for her side.

Pearl Pia are now level on 20 points with the leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies who have a superior goal difference and are yet to play.

