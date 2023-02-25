Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Thunder Queens FC 0-2 Army Ladies

The Camouflage Ladies take a 5 point lead at the top of the League standings

Army Ladies stretched their lead at the apex of the Southern Zone League standings with a comfortable 2-0 win over Thunder Queens on Friday, February 24 2023 at the Legon Presec School Park.

Thunder Queens went into the game without a win in their last five games and were hoping to return to winning ways.



A brace by the sensational Lily Niber Lawrence for Army Ladies shattered Queens' hopes of bouncing back from their poor run of form.



Niber shot her side into an early lead in the 11th minute and doubled their advantage in the 38th minute.

After the recess, the home team didn’t show any sign of staging a come back as Army Ladies dominated the game.



Thunder Queen started to probe in the last 10 minutes of the game for a consolation goal but they were denied by the brilliance of Army Ladies goalkeeper Esther Sarpong.



The Camouflage Ladies take a 5 point lead at the top of the League standings and will remain there regardless of the outcome of all the other Week 11 matches yet to be played.