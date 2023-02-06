Man City charged for breaching financial fair play rules, points deduction likely

Manchester City FC

English Premier League giants, Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for breaching numerous financial fair play rules.

This follows a four-year investigation conducted by the Premier League on the financial dealings of Manchester City.



According to a Sky Sports report sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the defending league champions were officially charged on Monday, February 6, 2023.



A "range of sanctions", including points deductions or even expulsion from the league, are possible if the charges are proved per the report.



"Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for breaking numerous Financial Fair Play rules. A points deduction as punishment is not off the table," part of the report read.

BREAKING: Man City charged by Premier Leaue with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation.



This is unprecedented: pic.twitter.com/ZGzdX210qP — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 6, 2023