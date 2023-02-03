Man City legend Joleon Lescott spotted in Ghana playing football in support of an NGO

Man City legend, Joleon Lescott visited some schools in Cape Coast

Manchester City legend, Joleon Lescott, has been spotted playing football with kids in support of a football & water education festival in Cape Coast to unveil two water projects.

The retired footballer joined young leaders and trainees of 'Play Soccer Ghana", a football NGO, for the unveiling of the two water facilities, at Essikafoanbatem & Dehia.



The event formed part of Xylem Water Heroes Academy, a unique collaboration between Xylem and Manchester City’s global foundation, empowering young leaders in 10 cities around the world to solve local water challenges using the power of football.



About 100 children were given football and water education at the Football for Hope Centre, supported by Manchester City community coaches and Joleon Lescott.



Speaking at the event, Joleon Lescott who doubles as a Manchester City ambassador professed his joy in seeing the projects being undertaken in Cape Coast.



“I was honoured to join this visit to Cape Coast in Ghana alongside our partner, Xylem, and our amazing fan volunteers. To see first-hand the impact young leaders are making in their communities through the power of football, and to be able to contribute to the building of the water towers, was an incredible experience,” he said.



Joleon Patrick Lescott is a former English footballer who played as a centre-back and currently works as a coach with the England U21s.

Lescott began his career with Wolves before joining Everton and went on to play for Man City where he achieved a lot.



The ex-footballer won two Premier League titles and a FA Cup. He was once Everton and Wolves player of the year.



He also played at the 2010 World Cup, 2008, and 2010 UEFA Euros with England.





Manchester City legend, Joleon Lescott has joined young leaders and trainees of 'Play Soccer Ghana", a football NGO, at a football & water education festival in Cape Coast to unveil two water projects.



The water facilities, at Essikafoanbatem & Dehia, can serve 2,600 ppl daily. pic.twitter.com/cUVxRtSq1P — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) February 2, 2023

JNA/FNOQ