0
Menu
Sports

Man United fans bid farewell to David De Gea after announcing his departure

118004202 Daviddegea Spanish goalkeeper, David De Gea

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Manchester United fans on Twitter have shared their goodbye messages to Spanish goalkeeper, David De Gea, after announcing his departure from the club, ending his 12-year spell at the English side.

A section labeled him as a club legend while a fraction holds that the club did not treat the goalie well during his last years.

De Gea expressed gratitude to former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Furgon, under whom he joined the club, and also showed appreciation for being a part of the club's history in a lengthy departing letter released on Twitter.

"I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.

"I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together," he wrote.

He further stated that he is set to take on a new challenge, however, Man United will always be a part of him.

"Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

"Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all."

David De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.

He won eight titles during his over a decade stay with the club, including their last Premier League title in 2013. His departure means there is non of the squad that last won the PL title at the club. De Gea kept 147 PL clean sheets in 545 matches apps

Meanwhile, Manchester United are on the verge of completing the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for the Spaniard. The deal is said to be completed in the coming days.

Check out some reactions below























EE/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula