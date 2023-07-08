Man United fans bid farewell to David De Gea after announcing his departure

Spanish goalkeeper, David De Gea

Some Manchester United fans on Twitter have shared their goodbye messages to Spanish goalkeeper, David De Gea, after announcing his departure from the club, ending his 12-year spell at the English side.

A section labeled him as a club legend while a fraction holds that the club did not treat the goalie well during his last years.



De Gea expressed gratitude to former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Furgon, under whom he joined the club, and also showed appreciation for being a part of the club's history in a lengthy departing letter released on Twitter.



"I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.



"I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.



It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together," he wrote.



He further stated that he is set to take on a new challenge, however, Man United will always be a part of him.

"Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.



"Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all."



David De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.



He won eight titles during his over a decade stay with the club, including their last Premier League title in 2013. His departure means there is non of the squad that last won the PL title at the club. De Gea kept 147 PL clean sheets in 545 matches apps



Meanwhile, Manchester United are on the verge of completing the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for the Spaniard. The deal is said to be completed in the coming days.



Check out some reactions below

David de Gea is a club legend, thanks for everything pic.twitter.com/UMTMtIBiug — Aidan Walsh ???? (@AidanWalshMUFC) July 8, 2023

His last game at OldTrafford.

We gave De Gea a proper goodbye ????????pic.twitter.com/mQBcvO578z — ????DieHardUTD ???????? (@UTDndahi) July 8, 2023

The De Gea treatment in his last days at United has been simply classless. — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) July 8, 2023

Save after save. Match after match. If if it weren’t for David De Gea - Manchester United would have been finishing mid table for years.



Thank you, David De Gea ????????❤️pic.twitter.com/FkvedrYWKL — Isiah Madrigal (@Realisiah1) July 8, 2023

It’s actually crazy how De Gea’s been United’s #1 for the majority of most of our lifetimes it’s going to be so weird seeing another #1 between the sticks. — 维尼熊 (@UtdEIIis) July 8, 2023

David De Gea leaving Man Utd pains me a lot tbvh.



I wish him the very best in his next chapter. We welcome Onana to the greatest club in England — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) July 8, 2023

Thank You for Everything De Gea, A Legend no matter what❤️ pic.twitter.com/XqrW0c7ygx — Lατιf (@iLatif_) July 8, 2023

David de Gea vs Arsenal - the best goalkeeper performance you will ever witness pic.twitter.com/bbwJD8mKxZ — Aidan Walsh ???? (@AidanWalshMUFC) July 8, 2023

De Gea’s 17/18 (A) performance against Arsenal is still hands down the best goalkeeping performance I’ve ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/jElU1I4Eej — 维尼熊 (@UtdEIIis) July 8, 2023

Bruno Fernandes' farewell message to David de Gea ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/EO4WXlbTkW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2023

