Man United pull out of Mohammed Kudus race after Mason Mount signing

Mohammed Kudus

English giants Manchester United have dropped their interest in Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus following the capture of Mason Mount.

Manchester United confirmed the signing of the former Chelsea midfielder on Wednesday after inking a long-term deal with the England star.



The former English champions were tracking Kudus, who has been on the wishlist of manager Erik Ten Hag following an outstanding campaign with Ajax.



Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for the Dutch giants and at the World Cup he was Ghana's best player, contributing three goals.

With the arrival of Mount, United are set to look for a striker with Harry Kane now the main priority.



Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion are now leading the race for the versatile playmaker and could seal a deal before the window closes.



The 22-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal with Ajax and efforts to extend his stay has not yielded positive results.