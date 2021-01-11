Man United’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah set to seal Leverkusen transfer

Fosu-Mensah rejected a contract offer from the Red Devils at the beginning of the season

Man United’s versatile defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is set to join German Bundesliga side Bayern Leverkusen.

The player will join the German side for a nominal transfer fee as his contract is set to expire in the summer.



After reports of interest in Timothy Fosu-Mensah in recent days, an agreement with the 23-year-old right-back and Manchester United is imminent, according to the Manchester Evening News.



Fosu-Mensah has rejected a contract offer from the Red Devils at the beginning of the season and wants to look for a new challenge when his current contract ends in the summer at the latest, as he is not getting the playing time he wants under head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Since making his debut in 2016, the Dutchman has only made 30 first-team appearances, having spent time on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham in the interim.



Meanwhile, for United, a sale in the winter would be the last chance to receive a transfer fee, even if it will be significantly below market value.

According to the report, the Bundesliga club and the Red Devils have agreed to a price of £1.5 million, the equivalent of about €1.7 million – less than half his current market value (€4 million).



Fosu-Mensah, who can also play at centre-back and in defensive midfield, is said to have preferred a departure last year already.



In the end, the defender had to stay because United triggered an option in the contract to extend it for another year.



In addition to Leverkusen, Hertha BSC and Ajax have also reportedly shown interest.



