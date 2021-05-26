Man United’s level beyond EUROPA League – Kinaata

Musician, Kofi Kinaata

Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has said English Football giant Manchester United’s level goes beyond competing in a second-tier European club competition, the UEFA Europa League.

United are currently in the finals of the 2021 UEFA Europa League after defeating AS Roma 8-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals.



Despite going to the final and standing a chance to win their only trophy of the season, Kofi Kinaata who is an ardent fan has said they only ended up there because of their recent poor performance.



“Is Europa league too a league? It’s quite unfortunate Manchester United are there.

“I don’t even want to talk about the Europa league because we don’t deserve to compete there. I don’t want to talk about that, we have failed, that is why we are there,” he said on Warm Up+ on TV3.



Kinaata went ahead to say they don’t need the trophy and they have already booked qualification to the finals of the UEFA Champions League.



“We have already qualified to the Champions League so we don’t need the Europa league,” he added.