Man United star Antony in trouble with Brazilian police over alleged attacks on ex-girlfriend

Ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin and Man United winger Antony

Manchester United winger, Antony is said to be under investigation by the Sao Paulo court for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the Sao Paulo court has commenced an investigation into accusations levelled against the former Ajax man.



Cavallin, who is a DJ and an influencer, in an interview with UOL, claimed that Antony abused her on various occasions between June 2022 and May 2023.



"He said that if I didn't stay with him, I wouldn't stay with anyone. I told him that I was pregnant, that he was scaring me, making my heart race. I was shaking with fear." Cavallin told UOL.



She added that she subsequently lost the baby after about 16 weeks of pregnancy, UOL indicated.



Cavallin also narrated an incident where she claimed Antony punched her in the chest.

"I don't remember exactly who the fight was about, but it was someone I had been with years ago. He punched me in the chest and my silicone turned over.



"And then I came to Brazil for surgery. I had to change the prosthesis. He said 'I didn't mean to hurt you, it was accidental, it wasn't a punch, I just pushed you, I just held you against the wall'," Cavallin said.



In July 2023, Cavallin reportedly filed a 70-page second police report of domestic violence against Antony in England.



The report was said to be the second of its kind accusing the winger of domestic violence.



Cavallin filed an initial report in June 2023 to the Brazilian police but this time her new report was filed in England due to the player's current residence.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Cavallin's representative put together a 70-page document, including evidence of alleged abusive behaviour their client suffered while with Antony.



The report also indicated that Cavallin's lawyer Vanessa Souza believes that Antony could face three different crimes in England due to the report compiled.



"The sending of threatening messages, the fact that he locked her in the house and domestic violence - with the displacement of the breast prosthesis and the injury to the fingers - are actions classified as three different crimes in England,' Souza told UOL.



"I was contacted through Gabriela's lawyers in Brazil to represent her interests with the Crown Prosecutor Service (England prosecutors) and the Manchester Police.



"I initiated contact with the legal sector of Antony's team and they were surprised. They are very respectful of these British bodies and treat it very seriously," she added.

