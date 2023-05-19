0
Menu
Sports

Man United will beat Man City to win the FA Cup - Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata Yellow.png Musician, Kofi Kinaata

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Die-hard Manchester United fan, Kofi Kinaata is confident Manchester United will defeat their rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final to win their second trophy of the season.

The Red Devils set up a date with Man City in the FA Cup after beating Brighton on penalty shootouts in the semi-finals.

Manchester City have been the better side anytime they meet the Red Devils and it appears the odds favour them going into the finals on June 3, 2023.

Although Man City looks threatening after defeating Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semis, Kinaata is banking his hopes on his favourite club, Manchester United to win the title.

Though the musician was unable to give the scoreline for the match, he noted that all he wants is for United to win the title.

“Insha Allah, Man U will win. Forget about the results, it's all about the trophy. I don’t care if it's penalties, we are going to win with vhim, but I won't bet,” Kinaata stated.

This would be Manchester United’s second title in the season should they beat Man City in the FA Cup.

JNA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute