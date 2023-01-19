Man Utd assistant coach Steve McClaren shortlisted for Black Stars job

Manchester United assistant coach Steven McClaren

Manchester United assistant coach Steven McClaren is rumoured to have been shortlisted to become the next coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.

McClaren is reported to have been part of over 60 coaches who applied for the vacant Black Stars job.



The 61-year-year old is part of two other coaches who include Chris Hughton and Hector Cooper who have been shortlisted by the Ghana Football Association to head the Black Stars.



According to several reports gathered by GhanaWeb Sports, the top hierarchy of the GFA is deliberating on who succeeds Otto Addo at the helm following his resignation.



Otto Addo left the Black Stars job after the team exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the group stages.



Since his departure, the GFA have been in the market looking for a suitable coach to head the national team.



Steven McClaren who is currently an assistant coach to Manchester United’s head coach Erik Ten Hag could resign from his post if he is appointed as the next Black Stars coach.

McClaren’s experience in coaching spans over 25 years, having been an assistant coach in his early years at Derby County and Manchester United in the late 90s.



He was once the head coach of the England national team for one year before he was ousted after failing to qualify the Three Lions for the Euro 2008.



His major honours as a coach include winning the FA Cup with Middlesbrough and reaching the final of the UEFA Cup. He also won the Eredivise league with FC Twente in the 2009/10 season.



He was recently the coach of Championship sides Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Newcastle United and QPR before he was appointed as Manchester United’s assistant coach.



JNA/FNOQ